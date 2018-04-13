Mumbai: Ceiling collapses on sleeping 12-year-old boy in Bandra

Citing lack of maintainance, the boy's parents, who are both government employees, have registered a police complaint against the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD)

The part of a ceiling slab collapsed at a house in Bandra's Government Colony, greviously injuring a 12-year-old boy. The incident occured around 3:30 am on Thursday.

The boy, identified as Ishan Misal was sleeping when the ceiling in his room, when parts of the ceiling fell on him. Citing lack of maintainance, the boy's parents, who are both government employees, have registered a police complaint against the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD).

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes the child's mother, Pramila Misal, as having stated, "The slab fell on my son’s head in the middle of the night. He has four stitches on his head and his right hand is injured. He has an exam on Friday. The PWD is making repairs in the house now, but temporary repairs are not enough." The PWD had recently announced that they would use advanced technology to increase the lifespan of buildings.

