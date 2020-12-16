Mumbai: Central Railway all set to start AC local trains

The Central Railway has received a formal approval to run air-conditioned local trains between CSMT and Kalyan on an experimental basis. Officials hope they will be able to start the services this week itself. They are expecting a good response from commuters.

Tentatively, ten services have been planned initially. However, these will be run in place of regular locals. A senior divisional official said the final decision on operations is awaited.

The Central Railway has a fleet of four AC locals. While CR officials said one train arrived in July from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, they had got the other three earlier.

The first AC local in Mumbai was started on December 25, 2017, on Western Railway. One AC local has also been inducted in service on CR's trans-harbour line. While a normal 12-car local train carries 3,504 passengers with 1,168 seating and 2,336 standees, an AC local with vestibules, which provide seamless access between coaches, can ferry about 6,500 passengers.

More for long-distance passengers

• Long-distance passengers arriving in Mumbai will soon be allowed to travel on locals to reach their final destination station.

• Similarly, those who want to reach a terminus station to board an outstation train will also be permitted to use suburban trains.

• A spokesperson said a proposal in this regard has been sent to the railway board for approval.

