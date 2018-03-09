Mumbai: Central Railway asks BEST to remove bus stop for improved access to CSMT museum

What the CR wants at the moment is an unhindered access to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), listed as a heritage building by UNESCO, as it would soon be converted into a museum

What the CR wants at the moment is an unhindered access to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), listed as a heritage building by UNESCO, as it would soon be converted into a museum. Just a day before a pre-bid meeting of architects and designers, the CR authorities wrote to the BMC and BEST undertaking asking them to shift the Nagar Chowk or Bhatia Baug bus depot from the south-end of the building, so that people can have unrestricted access to the iconic building.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior divisional official said that the proposed museum would have improved access and parking facilities. "We want to develop access to the building from the south-end where the Nagar Chowk bus depot is located," he added. Sources said that the cash offices on the south-end had already been vacated and the corridors, including the geometrical staircase had been renovated. The area houses a small heritage gallery at the moment.

"We have asked the local civic body and BEST undertaking to shift the bus depot elsewhere, so that we can develop the area in such a way that it provides improved access to the building," the official added. This arrangement was the best possible solution and it would also not affect passenger movement, a source said. Though BEST Chairman Anil Kokil was not available for comment, officials said that they would examine whether the bus stop could be shifted.

