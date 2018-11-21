Mumbai: Central Railway introduces E-Toilets in Trains

national

On The Occasion Of World Toilet Day 2018 LTT Depot, Mumbai Division, Central Railway Introduces For The First Time Ever on Indian Railway

E-Toilet is a Re-Engineered Toilet System integrated with an electronic system to ensure cleanliness and hygiene to every user. E-Toilets, developed as retrofittable design, in collaboration with Eram Scientific, Kerela, comprehensively address most toilet issues in our coaches.

Highlights:

It has self-Cleaning Capabilities with features like Automatic Pre-Flush, Post-Flush and Floor Wash integrated with Opening of Door.

On Sensing of the opening of the toilet door, the toilet pan automatically flushes, giving a clean hygienic toilet for each use.

High Pressure, multi-directional push-button activated flushing through an electrically operated valve, ensuring flushing with the ease of a button press.

Floor integrated Commode Design Customized for Indian Railway with an adequately sloped floor for all round flushing.

Auto floor flush for cleaning the floor after every 5 usages.

Concealed piping with reduced joints to ensure increased pressure flow.

Improved Ventilation System through Venturi Design Window.

Interior done using plastic recycled crib sheets made after hot pressing shredded plastic waste of tetra-packs, empty toothpaste/cosmetics tubes.

Compatible with existing Bio-Toilets.

