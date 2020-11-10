Mumbai: Central Railway main line to be free of level crossings soon

Mission Zero LC Gates on Central Railway, Mumbai's main line, may finally become a reality in one year. While mid-day had reported about the status of the Kalwa gate that is likely to shut next year, two more of those troublesome level crossing gates at Diva and Ambivli are all set to go as work gathers momentum in the lockdown.

The three level crossing (LC) gates at Kalwa, Diva and Ambivli put together, brought to a standstill 55 trains over 5 minutes every single day as they opened every 15-20 minutes, collapsing the entire timetable. Road bridges over these gates have been pending for decades due to a number of complications by local municipal corporations.

While railway portions of the bridges had been ready years ago, the landing and approaches being constructed by civic corporations – the Thane Municipal Corporation in case of Kalwa and Diva and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in case of Ambivli – had been delayed due to land issues and subsequent court cases.

Ambivli

Work on the 800-metres-long, 10-year-old road bridge across the main line is now close to completion and once this is done, the level crossing gate that has been delaying all trains on the Kalyan-Kasara route, will be shut. While planning began around 2010-2011, the bridge is being built at a cost of R17.10 crore. The railway portion of the bridge had been constructed as early as 2015, but the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation was unable to complete the approaches due to land issues and a subsequent legal case. The level crossing used to open every 25-30 minutes, detaining 10 trains over 5 minutes every single day.

A civic engineer said that with all hurdles now cleared (the case and land issues have been resolved), work has been speeded up and approach roads are being constructed. "Work is expected to be completed by January-end and residents may get this bridge as a New Year's gift in 2021," he said.



The bridge being built at Ambivli to close the level crossing gate

Diva

The bridge at Diva faced a huge delay due to lack of availability of land on the east side. Now a decision has been taken about the same. This is one gate that delays all six railway lines and is a major block for punctuality. "A joint inspection by railways and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officers was conducted last month. On the east side, there is a pond, which will have to be filled along with removal of some electric poles /equipment. Once this is done, work on the foundation work can begin. "On the west side, piling work is already going on and is being expedited as labour availability has increased. The railway tender has been awarded for fabrication of girders and if everything goes well, we will try to complete the railway portion in one year by December 2021," a senior official said.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, "Closing of the gates will play a crucial role in maintaining punctuality of trains and subsequently, not cancelling suburban trains on account of gate opening. This may help run trains with full numbers which is important to maintain social distancing in the pandemic."

Delays due to LCs

Daily average detention of trains for more than 5 mins

Diva: 30 trains

Kalwa: 15 trains

Ambivli: 10 trains

Frequency of opening LC gates

Diva: Every 15-20 minutes

Kalwa: Every 15-20 minutes

Ambivli: Every 20-25 minutes

