Mumbai: Central Railway sketches world heritage sites on Rajdhani Express

Central Railway has come with a unique initiative to promote new, improved and latest Push-Pull technology by sketching various world heritage sites on the electric locomotives of 22221/22222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani express. Central Railway started running the Rajdhani Express with one electric engine in the front and another in the rear exactly a year ago in order to provide better service to its passengers by saving one hour 35 minutes.

Push-Pull at Hi-Speed. One year of push-pull technology with India's 25th Rajdhani Express from Mumbai CSMT. A special WAP7 class loco is ready for the run on @Central_Railway @mid_day pic.twitter.com/sp1Q7YPFbg — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) February 14, 2020

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway complimented the electrical department for coming out with a unique idea which not only increased the speed of the train but also saved precious time of passengers. This revolutionary step eliminated the need for attachment and detachment of bankers in the Kasara-Igatpuri Ghat section, thereby leading to an increase in speed and saving precious time in the process.

S.P. Vavre, Additional General Manager, and Principal Chief Electrical Engineer said that two locomotives of Ajni and Kalyan Loco Sheds bearing number 30579 and 30580 are beautifully sketched with historical sites en-route of Rajdhani Express. These include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Iconic Taj Mahal, and Red Fort. The sketches are painted on the loco with eco-friendly eco-vinyl 3M sheets which are free of any environmental hazards and also with matt finish lamination which provides crystal clear shiny look and long-lasting. The work is done in-house by Kalyan Electric Loco Shed staff.

Video at CSMT as the train heads to New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mp4EF1wq6Y — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) February 14, 2020

D.K. Singh, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Central Railway said that this is the first pair of the sketched loco and is being attached to Rajdhani express on February 14, 2020, on the occasion of 1st anniversary of Push-Pull train technology.

He also said that the Rajdhani Express is India's first train running on push-pull technology which empowers the Government of India's "Mission Raftaar."

