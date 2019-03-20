Mumbai: Central Railway to dismantle 5 foot-over-bridges

national

Central Railway had floated a tender to dismantle the foot-over-bridges much earlier. According to CR, the dismantling was planned much before the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus FOB

The CST FOB collapse last week killed six. File Pic

Central Railway (CR) will dismantle five foot-over-bridges (FOBs) at Bhandup, Kurla, Vikhroli, Diva, and Kalyan Junction stations.

At least, six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of the foot overbridge (FOB) near the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai collapsed on last Thursday.

An FIR was registered against officials concerned of the Central Railway and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Azaad Maidan Police Station.

