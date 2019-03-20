Mumbai: Central Railway to dismantle 5 foot-over-bridges

Published: Mar 20, 2019, 13:06 IST | ANI

Central Railway had floated a tender to dismantle the foot-over-bridges much earlier. According to CR, the dismantling was planned much before the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus FOB

Mumbai: Central Railway to dismantle 5 foot-over-bridges
The CST FOB collapse last week killed six. File Pic

Central Railway (CR) will dismantle five foot-over-bridges (FOBs) at Bhandup, Kurla, Vikhroli, Diva, and Kalyan Junction stations.

Central Railway had floated a tender to dismantle the foot-over-bridges much earlier. According to CR, the dismantling was planned much before the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus FOB.

At least, six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of the foot overbridge (FOB) near the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai collapsed on last Thursday.

An FIR was registered against officials concerned of the Central Railway and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Azaad Maidan Police Station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

central railwaymumbai railwaysindian railwaysbhandupkurlavikhrolikalyanmumbai newsnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Pervert arrested for molesting a minor at Mumbai Central station's foot over bridge

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees