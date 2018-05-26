Mumbai: Central Railway wants you to stop crowding 1 bridge, use those built by armymen

The railways has also assured of improving communication for passengers stranded inside waterlogged trains, a recurring problem every year



An RPF personnel holds up a placard telling commuters to keep calm and walk in a single line, during a crowd management trial ahead of the monsoon, at Parel station. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

The Army-built bridges at Parel and Currey Road stations haven't got a lot of footfall, and hence, the Central Railway yesterday said it will appeal to commuters, by holding placards or broadcasting on speakers, if necessary, to use these crucial bridges in case of excessive crowding on a single bridge at these stations.

The railways has also assured of improving communication for passengers stranded inside waterlogged trains, a recurring problem every year.

Bridging the gap

"We are taking no chances and will be monitoring crowds this monsoon. We find that the Army bridges are not being patronised, and hence, will appeal to commuters to make use of them in case of crowding," said CR's Senior Deputy General Manager Sanjay Kumar Pankaj, who is handling the additional charge of divisional railway manager, Mumbai.

He added that they will try and work out ways to communicate better and rescue passengers stranded inside waterlogged trains. "We will take the help of walkie-talkies, mobile phones or go to the sites in person," said Pankaj.

Elongated shelters

Speaking on monsoon preparations, the senior official said three rounds of joint monitoring with the civic body had been done, and that, 90 per cent of work was over.

Pankaj said following the Elphinstone Road stampede that happened due to crowding at the base of the bridge during rains, seven stations on CR — Kurla, Mumbra, Kalwa, Nahur, Mulund, Thane and Currey Road — would get rain shelters in the form of extended roof of 20 sq m each, where the foot overbridges end.

The railways said this time the weather bureau had assured it of frequent and accurate forecast, which will help in train operations. "The weather bureau has worked on a system called NowCast, which will predict rainfall and weather updates for the next two-three hours. This data will be shared with us, and it will help us in our train operations," he added.

