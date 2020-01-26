Mumbai: Century-old steam engine model, a ticket stamping machine at Central Railway's museum

The scale model replica of the Barsi Light Railway stands at the entrance of the CSMT museum moves on the tracks, and emits smoke as it makes the journey

The heritage museum at Mumbai CSMT has gone 'live'. The museum, which showcases the heritage and relics of India's first railway line, has converted static exhibits into mobile ones, with one steam engine moving on a small track and emitting smoke, the model of another steam loco lighting up its boiler and the first electric local train raising its power collectors.

"Central Railway is the birthplace of Indian Railways. Formerly called the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, it has a rich heritage. The Mumbai CSMT building is already a UNESCO-listed site and a small team conducts guided ticketed tours inside. To improve visitor interest, several of the displayed artefacts in the heritage gallery have been worked upon and made 'live'," said Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway's chief public relations officer.



The Edmondson Ticket Stamping machine

He added that, to start with, the scale model replica of the Barsi Light Railway that stands at the entrance of the museum will now move on its own tracks and emit smoke. "All other parameters, like headlamp and side-lights, also glow. The model was manufactured at Kurduwadi Workshop of Central Railway in 1988-89. It was a static model. This has been brought to life by installing an electric motor to motorise the loco wheels. The recorded sound of a loco moving will be played even as the chimney will spew smoke." The live model will be open to the public Monday onwards.



A scale model of the first loco of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway

"The second one to go live is a scale model of the first loco of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR). The boiler is now lit and the model blows smoke, almost as if it's ready to huff and puff just as it did over a century ago. The third interesting development is the first model of the local train, which now has a moving pantograph (power collectors) and synchronised interior lights. As the panto connects to the overhead wires, the interior lights of the model coach light up," he added.



The boiler is now lit and blows smoke

Sutar said that the Edmondson Ticket Stamping machine, which everyone in Mumbai will remember, is also working. Visitors will get a stamped railway ticket as a souvenir.