Mumbai: Cerebral palsy-afflicted student answers HSC exam on computer

The 19-year-old student, who also has mild autism, was granted special permission to appear for the examination by the state board



Anurag with his father Rohidas Thombre, who managed to get the special permission

In another instance of determination to take the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam despite the odds, a 19-year-old who suffers from cerebral palsy and has mild autism, is answering the papers on computer. Though he could have been assisted by a writer, Anurag Thombre felt more confident answering the questions himself on computer.

Parents’ encouragement

It was three months after his birth, that Anurag’s conditions were diagnosed. Since then, his parents, Rohidas and Savita, have taken great efforts to make him lead as normal a life as possible. A major part of this has been inclusive education by involving him in mainstream schooling. Not only have his motor skills improved to a great extent as he is able to walk, run and swim properly, but he has also shown great academic improvement. Until last year, he was assisted with writers and was allowed extra time in examination. He scored 83 percent in Std X. In HSC too Anurag is confident of scoring high.

“It all started in January last year when I came across a regulation regarding different facilities given to students with special needs. There was a clause in which typing was allowed. But now typing is obsolete so I visited Maharashtra State Board officials to discuss the possibility of using computers. Already finding writers is difficult and we were more inclined toward computer assistance because he is good at typing. We are glad that the board supported us,” said Rohidas who visited board officials multiple times and also reached out to the main office in Pune to finally get the special permission.

Typing helped

Anurag was taught typing 10 years ago as practice for his fingers, but after seeing how good he was at it, his parents entered him in typing examinations. Not only did he do very well in the examinations with each attempt, he also successfully completed a MS-CIT course as well.

“I am glad that I can use a computer to type my answers. Two papers were good, I am sure others will also be good. I hope to score well in HSC too for admission in a good college,” said Anurag, who loves history and knows all historical dates by heart. “He has a good memory and a flair for social science,” shared Savita, Anurag’s mother. The Thombres want Anurag to start studying for the civil services examination. “We want him to study as much as he can and make a wonderful life,” she said.

College says

A L Tripathi, CEO of the Khanda campus of Mahatma College, where Anurag attended junior college, said, “He is a good kid. Our principal, teachers and staff have always taken special care of him, which is very important in inclusive education. When his parents proposed the idea of using a computer, the school supported by providing all required documentation.”

State board speak

Subhash Borse, secretary of Mumbai division of the state board, said, “The state board has different types of such facilities to help students. We are glad that they are helping many students.”

