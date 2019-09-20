Mumbai: Citizens complain of gas leak in various parts of city

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) received several complaints from various parts of Mumbai on Thursday night related to a gas odour by the residents believed to be due to leakage. According to the reports, 1916 control room received a total of 29 complaints regarding an unknown odour. The news agency, ANI stated that the odour started emerging after 10 pm from places like Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi, Powai, Ghatkopar, Chandivali and Andheri.

After taking the cognisance of the complaints, the natural gas distribution company MGL said that emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received. "Apart from the nine fire engines, four emergency vans of MGL have been mobilised. If you still notice the odour please dial 1916 gas leak," the MGL said. On being asked about the breach in the pipeline system, MGL stated, "So far we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas."

We have recieved complaints from citizens about odour of some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. MCGM has mobilized all concerned agencies. 9 fire engines have been mobilized at various places to find out source of leakage. For any queries, please call 1916 #MCGMUpdates — à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â Mumbai, à¤Âà¤ªà¤²à¥Â BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2019

Meanwhile, BMC took to social media platform and tweeted about the incident that it has received complaints from citizens across the city about an odour of some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. "MCGM has mobilized all concerned agencies. For any queries, please call 1916," it said. The locals were unhappy with the response of MGL in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, a Mumbaikar said, "When he came out of his house he realised that severe odour like the gas leak is getting spread in the area. When I tried to contact MGL, the company's landline numbers were not reachable. It was shocking for us that how this firm deals with its customers at a time of emergency. It is becoming harder for us to breathe." However, the Mumbai residents said that the BMC was very kind and ensured them that all measures are being taken to prevent an emergency-like situation.

With inputs from ANI

