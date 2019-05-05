Mumbai: City scientists want youth to ask 'why' ahead of 'March for Science'

national

As part of the Mumbai chapter of the global event, March for Science, the scientists plan to present a set of demands

(From left to right): Dr Aniket Sule, Dr Vivek Monteiro, Prof MS Raghunathan, G Nagarjuna and Tejal Kanitkar. Pic/Ashish Raje

A community of scientists from the city plan to educate school and college students with the aim of enabling them to ask "questions" in society. The objective is to create a new generation, which will not believe anything at face value or trust without proof. A collective of scientists met in Mumbai today in solidarity with the global event, March for Science, and the Mumbai chapter revealed its plans for the year to create more awareness on how science is important for progress.

mid-day had earlier reported that scientists across the world are coming together against the attack on science. In India, where public figures, especially political leaders, are seen propagating pseudo-scientific statements such as "cow urine cures cancer", "Darwin theory is wrong", etc, scientists in India are standing up to the cause of science. The Mumbai chapter plans to create a new generation by holding workshops and lectures for school and college students, as revealed in their plan of action at Aadarsh Vidyalaya in Chembur.

Ashutosh Mule, a teacher and researcher, is in charge of such activities at Curiosity Circle. "It is an informal collective of scientists and researchers, who are coming together to hold activities for younger generation to connect them with science. There is time to create a new generation, which will ask the question 'why'?" he said.

Dr Vivek Monteiro from the NGO, Navnirmiti, said, "On December 26, 2019, an angular solar eclipse is going to occur. We all know there are superstitious beliefs around an eclipse. We plan to create awareness, and encourage the public at large to experience the beautiful natural phenomenon, away from superstitious beliefs." Other scientists said that these days, the system lacks quality teachers as well.

Dr Aniket Sule from TIFR, said, "Other demands on the charter also include increasing funding for education and research. Several research institutions are facing fund crunch, which is affecting the progress of science." The scientists plan a march on August 9 to press on their demands.

