Mumbai city using a lot less plastic than before: BMC

A file picture of plastic seized by TMC. The BMC has been struggling to dispose of the plastic that has been collected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched its phase two of the drive against banned plastic last Monday. It has so far found less plastic than during phase one.

In past seven days, the civic body seized on an average 4 kg plastic from each shop or vendor they imposed fine on whereas, during the phase one, the average plastic seized per shop was 9.25 kg.

The first phase of the campaign began on June 22, 2018, and ended on February 29. BMC then seized 86,000 kg of plastic from 9,300 shops/hawkers. BMC seized single-use plastic bags, one-time use cutlery, plastic pouches, etc. and collected R4.65 crore in fines.

While the action lost momentum eventually, the civic body swung into action from March 2.

On March 2, the BMC teams seized 1,028 kg plastic from 75 shops/vendors. However, the amount of plastic seizure has subsided and in the last six days, including Monday, the teams visited over 23,000 shops/ hawkers and collected 2,097 kg plastic from 506 shops — average 4 kg from each shop.

