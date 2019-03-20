Mumbai: Cleaner dies as Metro barricade rips through bus in Goregaon

national

Two students of St. Xavier's School in Goregaon suffered injuries in the accident

The Metro barricade ripped through the busÃ¢Â€Â™s body as the vehicle grazed past it

A cleaner died and two students of St. Xavier's School, Goregaon, suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) early on Tuesday morning. The incident happened when the bus rammed into the Metro barricades on the stretch near NESCO and then grazed past them. The Vanrai police have arrested the driver and registered a case of rash and negligent driving against him.

According to the police, the accident took place around 6.30 am when the bus was on the way to the school with 30 children, an attendant and the cleaner – Umesh Gurav – on board. As Gurav was standing at the door, he got caught between the vehicle and a barricade, and died in the incident. One of the students, 12-year-old Deep Nor was sent home after being administered first aid, while the other injured student, 13-year-old Amogh Warang, was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for a suspected fracture.



The spot where the accident took place

Speaking to mid-day, an inspector of Vanrai police station said, "A case has been registered against the driver – Ramjit Gaud – under sections 304A, 337 and 279 of IPC. He has been arrested. The matter is being investigated further."

"The Metro barricade had bended, hence, when the bus brushed past it, its sharp end injured the cleaner and killed him on the spot. Our staff has provided the cops with all the details of the incident. Not only did the attendant and driver take care of the children at the spot, everyone was given immediate medical help," said Deepak Naik, the bus contractor.

When contacted, the school spokesperson said, "The bus service was an outsourced one. Two children were hurt, but they were immediately taken to the nearest trauma care hospital. One was discharged immediately, while the other was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Immediately after the incident, school staffers went to the spot and brought the children back."

Also Read: Mumbai Metro line 2B in BKC to shift for Thackerays' safety; threatens to cause delays

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates