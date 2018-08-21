Mumbai: Closure of two crucial bridges to make ferrying Ganpati idols difficult

national

It's not just potholes; the closure of two crucial bridges - Delisle in Lower Parel and Gokhale in Andheri - will add to mandals' woes for ferrying idols from workshops to pandals

Traffic in Andheri has been out of whack since the partial closure of Gokhale bridge. Pics/Ashish Raje, Datta Kumbhar

It's not just us mere mortals; even Lord Ganesh is in for a long and bumpy ride this Ganeshotsav. Potholes are not going anywhere, but what has added to mandals' woes is the closure of two crucial flyovers in the city, which have been part of their procession routes for bringing the idol to the pandal as well as for Visarjan — Delisle bridge in Lower Parel and Gokhale bridge in Andheri.

While the Lower Parel bridge has been completely shut for traffic, and its dismantling started, the one in Andheri, an important east-west link, has been only partially functional after its pedestrian walkway collapsed. The result: mandals are struggling to chart alternative routes.

Lower Parel, higher problem

While various stakeholders have promised mandals smooth roads with all potholes filled, central Mumbai — Parel and Lalbaug — is where the heart of the festival beats; and hence, the closure of Delisle bridge is being looked at as a major party pooper. A majority of the idols is sculpted in Parel and Lalbaug, and many have been using this bridge for bringing them to the west, i.e. Worli and Lower Parel.



While work on Delisle bridge has started

Deemed dangerous, the bridge found itself amid a controversy just last month over indecision on who will carry out the construction once the demolition is done. Preparatory work — removal of fencing, tiles and curbstones using a gas cutter and small JCB — has started, which also means the pedestrian walkway isn't available either.

The agony in Andheri

Mandals have said this is likely to affect the festivities and also force them to take longer procession routes, causing more inconvenience to citizens. Traffic in the western suburb has already gone for a toss because of the partial closure of Gokhale bridge — reaching the Western Express Highway from Andheri West via the Barfiwala flyover has become a daily nightmare for motorists. And mandals, too, are in for a rough ride as the nearest immersion spot for those in Jogeshwari and Andheri East is Versova.

Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti president Naresh Dahibavkar said, "We have requested the authority to take up this issue on a war footing. We want the BMC to ensure that the roads are smooth, and have also appealed to mandals to take their idols from workshops at night, so that citizens are not inconvenienced." Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Amitesh Kumar said, "We are exploring all possible options and working closely with the agencies concerned. We will come out with a plan soon."

Mandals worried

Sandeep Varkhade, working president of Lower Parel West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said, "We used the Delisle bridge for bringing our idols from a workshop in Lalbaug. Now, we will have to come all the way from Saat Rasta, then head to Mahalaxmi via E Moses Road, and then take Senapati Bapat Marg to reach our pandal. The bridge's closure has added three kilometres to our route."

Rajesh Sawant, chief advisor of Purva Mogra Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said, "We want the traffic police to keep Gokhale bridge exclusively for Ganesh mandals for the festival, as one way is shut and the other is too narrow for both traffic and processions. Motorists can be diverted to Andheri subway and Parle bridge."

Chaotic commute

Abhishek Doad, a resident of Andheri

'Damage to this bridge has wreaked havoc, leading to severe traffic congestion in the area. There is no clarity on how long authorities will take to repair it. And come Ganeshotsav, commuting woes will double, as many big mandals use this flyover to go toward Versova from Andheri East for immersion'

Ajay Pendurkar, a resident of Lower Parel

'Delisle bridge was a crucial link in more ways than one. Now that it is no longer functional, there is still a lot of confusion over the traffic diversions. And this is going to affect the processions, besides our daily commute during the festival, as even we will have to take longer routes'

As told to Pallavi Smart

Also Read: Mumbai: Metro dividers to make way for Ganpati's smooth and safe journey

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates