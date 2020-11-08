Mumbai: CM okays reopening of schools after Diwali

Even as parents and teachers have opposed the state education ministry's decision to reopen schools after Diwali, CM Uddhav Thackeray has responded positively to the proposal. In a video conference on Saturday with state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, the CM instructed that all safety precautions should be ensured before reopening the schools for Classes IX to XII.

Interestingly, the CM also mentioned that there could be a second wave of infection after Diwali and so, schools, which currently function as COVID-19 centres will have to continue the services. Alternative arrangements will have to be made for students from those schools.

Apart from listing out SOPs to ensure safety of children, Gaikwad said that teachers will have to undergo RT-PCR tests from November 17 to 22, as schools are to re-open from November 23. "Students will have to undergo thermal checking in schools," Gaikwad added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news