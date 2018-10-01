Mumbai: Coastal Road to have botanical butterfly garden view

national

After the MoEF's clause for the same, BMC to develop a botanical butterfly garden at Rs 10 crore, on land reclaimed for the Coastal Road project

The location for the garden will be identified later. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious coastal road project will attract butterflies. To put it clearly, the civic body has made a provision of Rs 10 crore to develop a botanical butterfly garden, on land that will be reclaimed for the coastal road.

Recently, the BMC's Standing Committee gave its approval for the construction of the first part of the proposed coastal road, from Princess Street flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This part, which is 9.2-km long, will cost the civic body over Rs 12,000 crore.

According to officials, at the time of approval of the coastal road project, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOEF) put forth the condition of developing a butterfly garden. The civic body will reclaim 90 hectares for the coastal road project. Out of the 90 hectares, 22 % will be used for the construction of roads and the remaining 78% will be used to create amenities for the project.

For the butterflies

A senior civic official said, "The MOEF has put a clause of developing a botanical butterfly garden on reclaimed land. Following the instruction, we have made a provision of Rs 10 crore for the project. After the reclamation we can identify the location for the garden. The reclamation will take place at Marine Drive, near Priyadarshini Park at Kemp's Corner, Haji Ali and Worli."

The official added, "After reclamation the available land will be used to develop three underground parking lots at Amarsons Garden, Near Mahalaxmi Temple, and Worli Seaface. These parking facilities will have a capacity of 1,625 vehicles. There will also be a separate cycling and jogging track on the coastal road stretch." According to the civic body the work on the coastal road is likely to start from October this year.

