Mumbai: College blunder leaves Class 12 students in uncertainty

A total of 120 students of Rao Junior College in Borivli find themselves in limbo just a few months before their Std XII examination. Reason for their predicament — their college has not been able to register for the state board examination because it does not have the required index number which is mandatory for any junior college to register its students for Std XII examination.

The worried parents approached Shiv Sena's youth wing — Yuva Sena with their problem. Pradeep Sawant, Yuva Sena member said, "How did the office of deputy director allow these colleges to participate in the online admission system of Std XI if they don't have the index number? We had approached the office of Deputy Director of Education to resolve the issue. We have been that by Monday, these students will be accommodated in other junior colleges for the registration."

Deputy Director of Education, Rajendra Ahire was, however, unavailable for comment. Vinay Kumar, MD, CEO of Rao junior college said, "College admissions were done through the online admissions system. Now the board has allowed us an extension in the process of examination registration. We are trying to meet the extended deadline. We will ensure that no student suffers due to this. We also have the index number for our Andheri College and so Borivli students will be able to register for examination through that college."

