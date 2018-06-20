Mumbai: College dilly-delays giving LC to student

For process taking just two days, KJ Somaiya allegedly makes Std XII student wait for almost a month; hands certificate day before colleges begin

Ketaki and her father Abhay Pavagi had to make several rounds of the college to get the leaving certificate. Pic/Sameer Markande

College admission woes continue to plague students. This time around, the parents of a Std XII student have alleged that K J Somaiya junior college took close to a month to issue a leaving certificate (LC) for their daughter. The process otherwise takes a day or two.

Not now

The student is Ketaki Pavagi, who had applied for LC from the Vidyavihar college as she wanted to take admission to another college in Mulund, near her home. Her father Abhay said, "We applied for LC on May 15. The college kept dilly-dallying asking us to return every few days stating reasons ranging from the concerned officer being on leave to our request not fulfilling the criteria."

The college issued LC on June 12, close to a month after the application and just a day before colleges were to open. Abhay alleged, "They'd threatened us earlier they'd issue the LC but write inside the student has discontinued Std XII. Even the day it was issued, the authorities made my daughter change the date on application letter from May 15 to June 12 to show they'd immediately issued the document."

College says

Dr Sudha Vyas, principal said, "There might have been some issue. After the last academic year got over on April 20, and the work for next year's admissions process was done, the college had summer vacation. If the candidate wants LC after getting admitted to the next year, we have to write that the new academic year has been discontinued by the candidate."

Amol Matele, Mumbai president of NCP's student wing said, "This clearly shows harassment by the college. LC should be issued within a day or two."

