Mumbai Comic Con: A look at the highlights

The biggest two-day comic book convention in Mumbai featuring international personalities, book launches, and the annual cosplay competition is here. We bring you the highlights

We know that a time machine hasn’t been invented yet, but comic books have always been an outlet for imagination. And that perhaps is also true for the artist behind them.

That being said, there is a paucity of physical spaces in Mumbai for fans. But once a year, they find luck at the Mumbai edition of Comic Con.



Saumin Patel

For illustrator Saumin Patel, who will be exhibiting his projects, it is a platform to interact with fans. “For a person to whom this world is unknown, this is a grand gateway into the pop world of comics. It’s a place to get leads about what fans read.”

At Bombay Exhibition Centre (Nesco), Goregaon East.

Log on to comicconmumbai.com (For passes)

Desi discussion

Meet Brice Richard, the creator behind the popular web comic Ugly Sweater. Inspired by his own story, the comic chronicles the life of a French man and an Indian woman, their married life, kids and all things desi. Come and interact with Richard, shop from the fun goodies on offer, and we bet you’ll have something witty to take home.

On December 23, 12.45 pm

At Exhibit 84

What’s your costume?

Known as the Queen of Cosplay, Yaya Han is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the industry. The Chinese-American cosplayer and costume designer is a regular at many competitions including the show King of the Nerds. This will be her first visit to India, where she will participate in a chat session with the audience.

On December 23, 4.30 pm

At Arena Stage

An animated collection

Bengaluru-based illustrator Rahil Mohsin who has been illustrating for Sufi Studios, will be launching his book at Comic Con titled Blame It On Rahil. “It’s a collection of eight stories across genres. So, there’s a lot of variety and since I keep changing my art styles to match the feel of each story, readers will get a different experience from each story,” he shares.

On December 22, 1.15 pm

At Exhibit G13

Artist speak

If you are curious about what it’s like to create art for top comic brands, head to a talk by renowned Brazilian artist Will Conrad, who has worked for publishing houses Marvel, DC, and Dynamite. Conrad will discuss how young illustrators can make their dreams come true.

On December 22, 4 pm

At Exhibit G4

Salute, Stan Lee

American comic book writer, editor and publisher Stan Lee once said, “Comic books to me are fairy tales for grown-ups.” On November 12 this year, he passed away leaving behind a legacy that won’t fade away. Known for co-creating superheroes such as Spider-man, Iron Man, Thor and the X-Men, this year’s convention will pay tribute to the legend.

On December 23, 2.30 pm

At Arena Stage

