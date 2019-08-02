Search

Mumbai: Compound wall collapses in Dadar; two woman rescued by fire brigade

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 18:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A team of Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel rescued two women and conducted rescue operations to check if more people were trapped under the debris

A team of Mumbai Fiore Brigade conduct the rescue operation at Dadar where a compound wall collapsed near Kismat Cinema

In another incident that took place on Friday due to heavy rains in Mumbai, a compound wall collapsed near Kismat Cinema in Prabhadevi, Dadar. A team of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, BMC ward staff, and an ambulance immediately reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Dadar rescue
A team of firefighters at the spot for the rescue operation

The Mumbai Fire Brigade team safely rescued two women. The rescue operation is underway to see if more people are trapped under the debris.

(more details awaited)

dadarprabhadevimumbai policenational news

