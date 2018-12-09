Mumbai concede lead despite half tons from Lad, Ranjane

cricket

Mumbai fought back to reduce Maharashtra to 112 for five at stumps, whose overall lead was 191

Maharashtra pacer Samad Fallah (left) celebrates Siddhesh LadÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s wicket in Pune. Pic/Mandar Tannu

Maharashtra bundled out Mumbai for 273 to take the crucial first innings lead in their Elite Group 'A' Ranji Trophy game on Saturday.

Mumbai, who resumed on the penultimate day at 196 for six, had their hopes on stand-in skipper Siddhesh Lad, who was unbeaten on 70. But Lad could add only 23 runs to his overnight tally before being caught by Rohit Motani off Samad Fallah. Shubham Ranjane remained unbeaten on 54, but Mumbai fell well short of the hosts' tally of 352. For the hosts, Ashay Palkar claimed 4-62. Mumbai fought back to reduce Maharashtra to 112 for five at stumps, whose overall lead was 191.

Record for Rohera

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera etched his name in the record books by slamming an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad. The record was earlier held by ex-Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar, who had hit 260 versus Haryana at Faridabad in 1994.

