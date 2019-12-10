Mumbai: Constable dies after being bitten by king cobra at home in Kurla

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 32-year-old constable died of a snake bite at Nehru Nagar Police Colony in the wee hours of Monday. He has been identified as Sunil Bhagat, who used to work as an orderly to the DCP at Worli. Bhagat was asleep at home when he was bitten. Nehru Nagar cops have registered an Accidental Death Report.

Sunil lived with his wife, Samruddhi, who is also a constable. Around 3 am on December 9, Sunil suddenly complained of pain in his leg and chest. Samruddhi immediately rushed to the kitchen for a glass of water. When she switched on the light in the kitchen she noticed the tail of a snake. She immediately sought the help of the Police by dialling 100.

"Cops rushed to the spot and also called Sunil Kadam, a snake catcher. Sunil was taken to Sion Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by doctors," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector of Nehru Nagar Police station. Kadam, who caught the snake said, "It was a king cobra."

