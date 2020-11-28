Mumbai continues to report more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continued to remain above 6,000 on Friday, taking the total count to over 18.08 lakh, while fatalities from the complications of COVID-19 increased to 85. In Mumbai, though the fresh cases stayed over 1,000, there was a slight drop as compared to the past few days. But, there was a slight rise in new casualties as compared to Thursday.

Of the 85 COVID-19 casualties recorded across the state on Friday, Mumbai led with 17 deaths, followed by Solapur with nine. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 17 deceased, 12 were suffering from other ailments while 11 were senior citizens.

State health department officials said that among the fresh COVID-19 cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,074, followed by Pune with 668 and Nagpur with 463. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while Thane reported 290 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli added 181 more infections and all other districts had fewer than 150 cases each.

The state's recovery rate dipped further to 92.48 per cent, and 4,089 patients were discharged in the state, including 372 in the city, after full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained at 91 per cent, while the doubling rate showed improvement and increased to 233 days.

Among the COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment, more than 19,000 are in Pune, 15,600 in Thane and 14,801 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.59 per cent and till date, there have been 46,898 COVID-19 related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 1,056.

With a rise in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 0.3 per cent as the total count is over 2.8 lakh. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average, and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.49 per cent, followed by M West and N wards.

After witnessing a drop in the number of new cases, three wards now have more than 1,000 active cases each, while cumulatively, 13 wards have more than 500 active cases each.

