Mumbai cop opts for duty over meeting his newborn; beats virus to finally hold baby boy after three months

In the midst of the pandemic COVID-19 which has claimed lives and disrupted economies around the worldwide, a policeman in Mumbai beat the virus, returned home to meet his newborn boy after a span of over three months on June 16.

Sub Inspector Pramod Mane who is attached to the Dharavi Police got the news that his wife had delivered a baby on 23rd March in Sangli just before the nationwide lockdown was announced. Despite having an option to apply for paternity leave Mane put his duty first, reported The Times Of India.

He stayed in Mumbai to carry on with his duty and was posted in Dharavi which was a hotbed for coronavirus positive cases in April. Mane tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28 after which he was admitted in a private hospital. He stayed in contact with his family through phone but avoided video calls as he did not wanted them to know that he was in hospital.

"I didn't want my family to get infected. They would try to come to Mumbai if I told them," said Mane. His family included his parents, seven-year-old daughter, wife and newborn.

Mane successfully overcame the virus and was discharged on May 11. He resumed duty on 20 May and on June 16 he went home to meet his family in Sangli and held his newborn for the first time

Dharavi Senior Inspector Ramesh Nangare lauded Mane's dedication towards his duty. "Even after recovering, he resumed work instead of pf going home to meet his newborn and continued to work at the containment zone said the senior Inspector. After spending ten days with family, Mane resumed work on June 26.

