Mumbai cops get new armour to tackle violent attacks

Mumbai police have purchased new riot gear to face stone-pelting and mob attacks. The body suits made of fibre are the second innovative purchase by the Mumbai police force in a span of one month, to tackle mob attacks. Recently they bought a bullet proof mobile cart to help them in crowd control.

The body protectors that the police currently use are quite old and heavy to wear. Personnel were uncomfortable wearing them and faced difficulties in handling rioters. Due to this, it was decided to go for lighter body protectors.

The Mumbai police have bought 1,000 body protectors, and almost every police station will get at least 10 of them. These light weight body protectors that cost `1.50 crore (`15,000 each), are easy to wear and carry. Each suit has a special guard for the hands, knees and legs. Two years ago, during the Vidhan Sabha session in Nagpur, these suits were used by the policemen stationed there. On October 23, 2019, seven policemen were injured in a protest at Chembur. The protest began after Pancharam Rithadiya committed suicide after alleging that the police had not done anything to find his missing daughter. On August 11, 2012, 44 policemen were injured during riots at Azad Maidan after an agitation against the violence in the state of Assam. The police feel the riot gear will help protect them and enable them to tackle such situations.

Additional CP S Jaikumar told mid-day, "The body protectors given to Mumbai police are made of fiber. The helmet is especially good." An officer from the Director-General of Police's office said, "The body protectors have been purchased as per the guidelines of the home ministry. They have all been made in India."

1,000

No. of protective body suits purchased

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates