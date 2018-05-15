Mumbai: Cops scratch heads over mysterious disappearance of Charkop resident

Charkop resident leaves from home telling his mother he's stepping out for 'field work', and does not return; cops, family don't suspect any foul play yet



Prashant Navnath

On May 7, Charkop resident Prashant Navnath left home at 6 am, telling his mother he's going out for fieldwork. It has been a week since, and he has not returned. The Charkop police have been unsuccessful in tracing Navnath, who worked as an assistant in the corporate social responsibility (CSR) section of a reputed pharma firm.

While cops have not come across any foul play yet, they suspect an issue with either his employers or his family might have led to the disappearance.

Cops have been unable to trace his phone either since he broke it after returning from a work tour in Rajasthan on May 4. Navnath had been working as an assistant in the CSR section of a pharmaceutical company since the last four years. The Charkop cops say they have no clue about his whereabouts. His family has not yet raised any suspicions yet.



Prashant Navnath went missing on May 7

Prashant was a resident of sector 5 in Charkop, Kandivli. His wife Komal Kamble said, "He had no issues at all with the company, in fact, he was happy with his work. He had gone to Rajasthan on April 29 for field work, from where he returned on May 4, with a broken phone. We were able to talk only a couple of times that weekend." Kamble, who is five months pregnant, is currently at her mother's home.

According to the complaint registered in Charkop police station, Prashant told his mother he has to go out for some field work and left from home around 6 am; he has been untraceable since. The CCTV in the building has captured him walking out. Prashant Dhaware, senior inspector of Charkop police station said, "We have registered a missing person's complaint. There must have been some issue with the company or his family, which may have led to him taking such a decision. We've not come across any foul play yet."

However, there might be more to this than meets the eye. According to a close family friend, "When Prashant came back from Rajasthan, he was a bit disturbed. Also, there were some ongoing issues in his family. He is the eldest of three siblings. His father is an autorickshaw driver while the mother is a housewife. His sister and brother and students."

