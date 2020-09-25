Mumbai: Corporator's son killed, cops look for body in Vashi creek

Kasarvadavali police on Thursday started a search operation to fish out the body of a Shiv Sena corporator's son from Vashi creek. Officers said Rakesh Patil's stepbrother murdered him at their father's bungalow at Vijay Garden, Thane, and dumped the body in the creek earlier this week.

Rakesh had been staying at the bungalow since early September. The Kasarvadavali police started searching for Rakesh after corporator Manik Patil registered a missing person's complaint on Monday after he couldn't reach him. He also told the police that 3.5-kg gold ornaments were also missing from the bungalow. Police first nabbed Manik's driver Gaurav Singh, who was also involved in the alleged murder, and found Rakesh's bike at the bungalow.

"During the interrogation, Singh revealed that Rahesh was shot dead on Monday," said an officer from Kasarvadavali police station on condition of anonymity. "Sachin had come to visit Rakesh on Sunday and both had drinks, after which they had a heated argument over the ownership of the bungalow. But they both cooled off and went to sleep. Next morning, Sachin woke up and killed Rakesh while he was asleep."

Sachin then stuffed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it in the Vashi creek, said another officer. Sachin is still absconding, said Kishor Khairnar, senior inspector.

