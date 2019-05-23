Mumbai: Counting for 6 seats to be held at 3 locations

national

It is advised that citizens stay away from rumours and not believe or propagate false information

As India gears up for counting day, the counting of polled EVMs of six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai is going to be held at three locations across Mumbai which are: NESCO Complex Goregaon, Udayanchal School Vikhroli and New Shivdi Warehouse, Shivadi East.

Mumbai police PRO told ANI, "Mumbai Police has deployed more than 1500 officers and staff at these locations including CRPF, SRPF, QRT, RCP. There is also an adequate arrangement of officers and staff of all ranks deployed all over Mumbai to keep law and order in check in the city. Traffic branch has made additional arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic."

Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai South are the six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai. The important leaders in the fray are BJP's Poonam Mahajan, Sanjay Nirupam and Congress's Milind Deora.

Voting for Lok Sabha elections 2019 took place at 10.35 lakh polling stations across 36 states and Union Territories. Around a million polling staff was engaged in the smooth conduct of elections.

The fate of as many as 8,040 candidates will be decided on Thursday when the counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections is done.

