Mumbai: Court allows Peter Mukerjea to stay at hospital for recovery post bypass surgery

Peter Mukerjea had sought bail on the ground that conditions at the Arthur Road prison, where he was lodged before the surgery, were unhygienic and he could fall prey to infections if he returned there

Peter Mukerjea

A court here on Thursday allowed Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to stay for some more time at a city-based private hospital where he underwent bypass surgery last month. CBI court judge J C Jagdale allowed the former media baron to continue treatment at the hospital. Earlier the court had rejected Mukerjea's bail plea on medical grounds.



"He has been allowed to stay at the Asian Heart hospital for the cardiac rehab programme," said his lawyer Amit Ghag. Mukerjea is in jail since November 2015. He had sought bail on the ground that conditions at the Arthur Road prison, where he was lodged before the surgery, were unhygienic and he could fall prey to infections if he returned there.



According to the CBI, 24-year-old Sheena Bora was killed by her mother and Mukerjea's wife Indrani Mukerjea with the help of her driver Shyamwar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. Peter was allegedly party to the conspiracy.

