Mumbai Court reserves order on Alok Nath's plea on Vinta Nanda's allegations

The Dindoshi Sessions Court on Thursday reserved its order on Alok Nath's plea seeking injunction order to Vinta Nanda that she should not give interviews or speak against him. Earlier this month, Alok Nath had filed a civil defamation suit against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape. The actor had sought a written apology, along with a compensation of Rs 1.

While hearing the case on October 17, a Mumbai court didn't pass an interim order and allowed writer-producer Vinta Nanda to use social media to comment on her rape and sexual assault allegations against Alok Nath. Vinta Nanda had also lodged a complaint against Alok Nath for allegedly sexually harassing her in the 90s.

In the wake of ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post. She was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role. Following the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) had also ordered a 'high- powered committee to look into all sexual harassment complaints.'

'Various steps are being taken to address this menace, including but not limited to spreading awareness and encouraging our members to not suffer in silence. Nationally we contribute billions of Rupees to the government's coffers, and yet we are not even recognised as an industry,' the statement read.

'We don't even know which Ministry to approach to solve our problems; Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Labour Ministry or Culture Ministry? We have already approached the central government to formulate a separate Act for the Entertainment and Media Sector' which lays down the working conditions and rights of all the people working in films, television, sports broadcasting, digital media, live-performances and you our friends working in the News sector,' it further added.

