Mumbai CP Sanjay Barve asks DCPs to get cracking on weak FOBs

Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve has instructed all zonal DCPs to check FOBs in their jurisdiction and make reports on faulty ones

The CST FOB collapse last week killed six. File Pic

Following the CSMT foot overbridge (FOB) collapse, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve wants his force to pitch in to ensure such a tragedy doesn't strike again. Speaking to mid-day on Tuesday, Barve said he has instructed all zonal DCPs to check FOBs in their jurisdiction and make reports mentioning any safety the structures issues they might have. The reports have to be submitted in a week, after which they will be forwarded to stakeholders concerned to initiate further action.

Speaking to mid-day, Barve said, "Nothing is above the safety of people, and this needs to treated on a priority basis. Those who died or got injured in the bridge collapse at CST are innocent citizens. It could have been anyone."



Sanjay Barve, Mumbai CP

'Won't be tolerated anymore'

"Such kind of negligence will not be tolerated anymore. Those responsible for the tragedy and the loss of lives of innocent people have to face justice. Thorough investigation in the matter in underway, statements of the government agencies concerned have also been recorded and so far, one accused has been arrested. We have sought every detail from the BMC in this regard. At this primary stage of the investigation, we have not given a clean chit to anyone. I'm personally monitoring the investigation and I will ensure people get justice in the matter," he added.

Barve further said, "The crowd management needs to be addressed on a priority basis. I've asked my officers to do a thorough check across the city. If they find any FOB, skywalk or any civic issue which could cause a tragic incident, they should make a report and submit it to the commissioner's office, so it can be forwarded to the agencies concerned."

Auditor in police custody

Meanwhile, the Azad Maidan Police have already arrested the auditor of the collapsed bridge. He was produced before the magistrate court and sent to police custody. According to sources, the auditor was just a small fish in the matter. Soon, more arrests will be made. Cops have sought each and every detail regarding the FOB, right from its tendering process to when it was opened for the public, and the audits conducted thereafter.

The role of BMC's chief engineer of bridges is also under scanner. Azad Maidan Police have already recorded his detailed statement and sought some more details regarding the bridge from him and former chief engineers.

Also, for the first time, cops have added names of victims - six dead and 36 injured - in the FIR so that they get the compensation from the state government on time and without any hassle.

