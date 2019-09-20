Mumbai: Central Railway and Metro authorities to decongest Ghatkopar station

Central Railway and Mumbai Metro One teams demolish a shop outside the station at Ghatkopar West on Thursday. Pics/ Datta Kumbhar

Six days after Rail Minister Piyush Goyal directed them to ease congestion at Ghatkopar station, Central Railway and Metro One teams have started work, demolishing a portion of a wall that was impeding movement. Goyal had given officials 30 days to draw up a plan after local MP Manoj Kotak brought to his attention a mid-day report dated August 30, which raised concerns about overcrowding at the key station.

Ghatkopar is among the most high-density stations along central line and also caters to the entire Metro rail crowd turning the platform extremely chaotic during rush hours.

mid-day had highlighted how an empty ticketing office, unwanted fencing, unused vending machines, and a redundant staircase put passengers at risk.

CR officials said the immediate plan is to improve access and build cover over the area between the Metro elevator ramp and the platform. "You will see a difference in seven days," said Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay K Jain.

On Thursday morning, workers demolished the portions of a wall that was blocking the way of passengers to the bus stop. Officials said the building on the south-end will also be demolished and rebuilt to provide better access and circulating area for passengers.

"We have already shut down the ticket counters there in preparation of the demolition," said a CR official.

Up on the Metro station, officials are in the process of removing food stalls. Sources said there are four steps to improve the station. The first involves relocating the station manager's office at the entry point, the second is to move the retail food counters, the third involves removing the CR ticket counters and the fourth involves pushing back the AFC gates by a few metres, which will create a larger space in the Metro area.

"The basic idea is to see that the crowd from the Metro does not spill over on the railway footbridge," a source told mid-day.



There was heavy police presence during the demolition of a shop outside the station at Ghatkopar West on Thursday

While one food stall was removed on Thursday, authorities are in the process of dismantling another. The station manager's office and the CR ticket counter will also be relocated and the cabins dismantled.

30

No. of days railway minister gave the railways to sort out Ghatkopar station mess

