Mumbai: 'Crawford killer' got VIP treatment at JJ hospital

Sameer Ali Ibrahim Sayyed alias Dicky, the man who allegedly killed five people when he rammed his car into them in Crawford market a couple of months ago, seemed to have received special treatment at JJ Hospital where he was taken for treatment from Taloja jail last week. Sources tell mid-day all rules were flouted during his stay at the hospital where he was not in handcuffs, got to meet family and had home-cooked food.

Superintendent of Taloja jail, Kaustubh Kurlekar, confirmed to mid-day that Sameer was sent to JJ hospital in October. "He had complained of giddiness. He was admitted to JJ Hospital on October 27 and was discharged on October 29. I am not sure if he was given any special treatment there," Kurlekar said.



Sameer crashed his car into Cafe Janata at Crawford market after hitting a woman

"During his stay at JJ Hospital, his hands were not cuffed. Since he is under judicial custody, his relatives and friends are not allowed to meet him," said a source. A senior police officer at JJ Marg police station told mid-day that once an accused is sent to judicial remand, it is the responsibility of prison officials to take care of the security of the inmate.

"There are several non-cognisable offences registered the IPC against Dicky at JJ Marg police station since 2013," said the source, adding, "Not just Dicky, his family members, too, are history sheeters or have criminal backgrounds."



Sameer Ali Ibrahim Sayyed alias Dicky at JJ Hospital

All rules flouted

"Using his influence, his brother Akbar Ali Ibrahim Sayyed met him at the hospital. Also, he was given homecooked food during his three-day stay at the hospital," said the source, adding that Dicky's elder brother Akbar has a case registered against him at JJ Marg police station. Relatives of inmates who are at the hospital need court permission to meet them, the source said. "A copy of the court order has to be submitted with the hospital authority and security personnel at the hospital have to keep watch. But every rule was flouted for Dicky. How were his hands not cuffed?" the source said.

Dean of JJ Hospital Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar told the medical superintendent Dr Santosh Gitte to give details but Gitte told mid-day, "I have been given the responsibility of medical superintendent only today (Nov 3)." Gitte's predecessor, Dr Sanjay Surase did not respond to mid-day's calls and messages.

On the day of the accident, Dicky first hit a woman near Sadanand Hotel at Carnac Bridge road. The woman landed on the bonnet of his car but Dicky sped up and rammed his car into several others before crashing into Café Janata at Crawford market on August 31.

Considering his criminal history and his alleged links with the underworld, Pydhonie police are probing into a terrorism angle too, saying it could have been a 'lone wolf attack'.

Aug 31

Day Sameer Ali Ibrahim Sayyed rammed his car into five people at Crawford market

27 October

Day Sameer Ali Ibrahim Sayyed was admitted to JJ Hospital

29 October

Day Sameer Ali Ibrahim Sayyed was discharged from JJ Hospital

Three

No. of days Sameer alias Dicky stayed in the hospital