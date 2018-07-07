Mumbai Crime: 11-year-old girl escapes sexual predator by biting him

Alert 11-year-old escapes molester by biting him; cops suspect culprit could be the serial child rapist they have launched a hunt for

The serial child rapist who both the Thane and Navi Mumbai Crime Branch are hunting for might have struck again, only this time, the plucky 11-year-old he preyed on gave it back to him and escaped.

The girl was abducted by an unknown man in Turbhe village on Wednesday night, and he also tried to molest her. The survivor, however, bit him and managed to escape, while raising an alarm in the locality and alerting locals. The culprit had come to her house claiming to be her father's friend and saying he had recently bought a house in the locality and was having a party for all the children from the area.

He had then taken her to a secluded place and tried to molest her. Cops haven't ruled out the fact that this could be the work of the wanted paedophile. mid-day had reported on June 28 how rising sexual offences against children in Navi Mumbai and Thane had forced the police to launch a massive hunt for a paedophile who had molested or raped 12 kids in the last one-and-a-half year, with a similar modus operandi as the Turbhe incident.

Paedophile strikes Turbhe

Narrating what happened on Wednesday night, an officer from APMC police station said, "He knocked on the door and told the woman who answered that he was a close friend of her husband, who was at his place and had sent him [the culprit] to bring along his nine-year-old son. The woman refused to send the boy, but sent her 11-year-old daughter instead."

"According to the mother's statement, the man was aged between 25 and 30, and spoke Hindi with a Bengali accent. She also said he had a heavy moustache," said Satish Nikam, senior inspector. "We have gathered CCTV footage — cameras have captured his image — and are trying to establish his identity." The APMC police have registered a case under IPC and POCSO sections and formed four teams to trace the accused. The crime branch, too, is carrying out a parallel investigation.

