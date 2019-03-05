Mumbai Crime: 1.180 kg white powder seized at airport from Brazilian woman

crime

The seized cocaine is believed to be sourced from Sao Polo, Brazil and was being carried in luggage. Further investigation in the case is under progress

In a major crackdown, the officers of Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai seized 1.180 kg white powder suspected to be cocaine, from a Brazilian lady Rebecca Alessandra Matos Arce, 20, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on March 03, when she landed by Ethiopian airline flight from Adis Ababa.

The seized cocaine is believed to be sourced from Sao Paulo, Brazil and was being carried in luggage. Further investigation in the case is under progress.

Cocaine causes a short-lived, intense high and immediately followed by the opposite—intense depression and craving for more drugs. It increases heart rate, muscle spa, ms and convulsions. The drug can also make people feel paranoid, angry, hostile and anxious—even when they aren't high.

Dealing in drugs may attract punishment of rigorous imprisonment upto 20 years and penalty upto Rs. 2 lakh. Some cases may even attract a death penalty.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates