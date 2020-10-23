Mumbai Crime: 14-year-old boy rapes 11-year-old girl, held

The Panvel Police held a 14-year-old boy for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl. Police officials said the alleged incident took place on October 13. The juvenile accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused was known to the survivor. The survivor lives with her younger brother and mother, who is a widow and works as domestic help. The accused's father is a daily wage labourer.

On October 13, while her mother was at work, the girl stepped out to buy groceries and met the accused on her way home. Inspector Shatrughan Mali of Panvel City police station said the boy lured the girl by saying they would play together and took her to the terrace of the building where he lives and raped her.

"The boy threatened the girl that he would kill her brother if she told anyone about the incident. The girl was scared as she and her brother were alone at home, and she assumed the accused could harm her brother as well," a police officer said.

Three days after the incident, on October 16, the girl complained of abdominal pain and told her mother about the incident. The mother took her to a doctor and on October 17, she filed a complaint with the police.

The accused was apprehended the same day and the police is waiting for permission to present him before the juvenile court.

