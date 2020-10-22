22-year-old woman out for evening walk molested by unknown man on two-wheeler

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat's Satellite area was allegedly molested by an unknown man while she was out for an evening walk on Sunday. As per the complaint, the woman was walking on the stretch connecting Bandhan Party Plot to Ashwamegh Bungalows when the alleged incident took place.

Also Read: Woman files complaint against father for threatening her husband

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the rider approached the woman from behind; he sidled up to the woman, and touched her inappropriately. Before the woman could comprehend what had happened, the man sped away on his bike. The victim went home and narrated the entire incident to her family.

Following this, they approached the Anandnagar police station and filed a complaint against the unidentified rider. Anandnagar PI S J Baloch said, "We are going through the CCTV footage of the surrounding area. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the unknown rider."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news