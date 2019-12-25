Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old files FIR against step-dad, his friend for sexually abusing her

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The minor step-daughter of a businessman arrested by Indore police on Sunday from Malad, lodged an FIR against him and his friend on Monday for sexually abusing her. The Indore police had arrested the Mumbai-based businessman in a rape case, and for assisting his journalist friend Jeetu Soni in a human trafficking case. Police are looking for Soni.

The mother of the survivor married the businessman after her husband died in a road accident. The girl in her complaint has said that she was sexually abused whenever her mother was not at home. "Her step-father would often touch her inappropriately and show her porn videos on his cell phone," said an officer attached to the Malad police station.

"The girl told us that the businessman would often ask her to act like the porn-star in the videos and force her to indulge in oral sex with him. He recorded the act on his cell phone but kept his face hidden in the video clip. One day, the girl alleged, his friend Jeetu Soni also touched her inappropriately when her step-father had forced her into having oral sex with him," said the officer.

The Mumbai police as well as their Indore counterparts have intensified their hunt to nab Soni, who has been booked in nearly four dozen cases by Indore police in the past one month.

Abused and threatened

"The abuse was allegedly on since October 2016 but the girl did not tell anyone as she had been threatened with dire consequences. She has also named the friend of her step-father. We have booked the duo under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO Act," said an officer from Malad police station.

The officer said that when her elder brother noticed something and confronted their step-father, he threatened the siblings with a gun.

Booked before too

Senior Inspector of Malad police station George Fernandes said, "The accused businessman was booked in similar offences in the past and this is the fourth case against him. We are investigating the matter."

The Malad police have registered a case under Sections 377 (unnatural offence), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Superintendent of Police, HQ, Indore police, Suraj Verma, told mid-day that Soni, the publisher of an Indore eveninger, Sanjha Lokswami, is wanted in multiple cases including blackmail, extortion, cheating, human trafficking, rape etc. "We arrested Soni's associate from Malad on Sunday but he is yet to be arrested. Soni is a history-sheeter who is wanted in nearly four dozen serious case registered against him at Indore," Verma said.

He said Soni owns, My Home, a bar and restaurant in Indore where he indulges in illegal activities. Soni also has illegal properties in Indore and in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates