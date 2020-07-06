Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old student commits suicide in Kurla, says 'I quit' in suicide note

A 16-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Kurla last week. According to her suicide note, the class 10 student took the extreme step as she was anxious and lonely. The deceased used to live with her mother and 18-year-old brother in a duplex house in Kurla's Kachadwadi area. She had lost her father four years ago, reports Mumbai Mirror.

"The girl would often go downstairs and stay on her own. On Friday evening, her mother was at work. The girl went downstairs and got a stool from there. When the mother returned from work, she found the girl hanging," an officer from Chunabhatti police station said.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found a suicide note in the same room. In the suicide note, she wrote that nobody understood her. While concluding her note, she apologised to her mother and said 'I quit'.

"She said in the note that she had been feeling very anxious lately. Her spending time alone in the room downstairs was causing strife between the mother and daughter. She addressed that as well, explaining that she didn't feel like being around anyone and preferred to listen to music late in the night," a police official informed.

