Mumbai Crime: 18-year-old boy arrested for stalking minor girl, extorting money

The Vashi police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly stalking a minor girl on social media and extorting money from her. According to police officials, the 14-year-old girl, a resident of Sector 2 in Vashi, knew the accused, identified as Sandeep Ramu Pawar, a resident of Koprigaon, Sector 26 in Vashi.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the accused was in a relationship with the victim's friend. During the investigation, it was learned that the accused used to send texts to the minor, which was to be conveyed to her friend. However, since May the accused allegedly started forcing the minor girl to be in a relationship with him.

"As per the complainant, he would coax her on social networking sites. As she did not respond, the accused threatened that he would slash her wrist or get her kidnapped and demanded money from her," a police officer from Vashi police station said.

The minor girl said that on numerous occasions she stole money from her family and gave it to the accused. From May 31 to September 10, the complainant paid around Rs 38,000 to the accused.

The alleged incident came to light when the minor's family realised that she was taking the money. When confronted, the minor girl narrated the incident to her family, who then approached the Vashi police on Tuesday.

Senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said, "We arrested the accused immediately after the case was registered. The accused did not work anywhere and helped his brother-in-law in his contract business."

The accused has been arrested for stalking and extortion under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Tuesday, he was produced before the court and was remanded in police custody till September 18.

