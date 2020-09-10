Mumbai Crime: Security guard held for molesting 94-year-old woman

The DB Marg police have arrested a security guard of a residential building for molesting a 94-year-old woman on the pretext of handing over a parcel to her. Soon after the incident, the accused, identified as Ganesh Rajesh Paspu, 31, had fled from the spot but the cops arrested him the same day. He was then remanded in police custody for two days after which he was sent to judicial custody.

Neighbours alerted

According to the police, on August 18, Paspu rang the bell of the woman's house to inform her about a parcel that had arrived. When the victim opened the door, he barged into the house and forcefully started undressing her. However, her screams alerted the neighbours following which the accused fled the spot. The locals then informed the police, who visited the spot and booked Paspu after recording the victim's statement. He was later arrested from Bandra. Investigation revealed that Paspu is a Bhandup resident and some time ago he was employed as a security guard at the building.

Cops probe background

The police said that the victim lives alone and that they were also trying to find out whether Paspu had committed any other crime.

DB Marg police station senior PI Surykant Banger told mid-day, "As soon as we got to know about the incident, we rushed to the spot and started the investigation. We arrested the accused from Bandra. Further probe is on."

