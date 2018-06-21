Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old law student injures nine after speeding through signal

The accused has been identified as Dhruva Rajpal Jain, who is a first year law student

A 19-year-old Kalbadevi-based law student was arrested for rash driving on Tuesday, after causing an accident in which nine people were injured at Dharavi. The accused has been identified as Dhruva Rajpal Jain, who is a first year law student.

Sources said on Tuesday around 5.30 pm, Jain and two of her friends were going to Bandra. They said as her father did not allow her to take their car, Jain had rented a car.

When they reached Y junction at Ambedkar Garden in Dharavi, the signal was red and instead of the brake, she mistakenly pressed the accelerator. Sources said her car dashed a Bolero, which rammed an auto, which rammed an Activa, injuring nine people. Senior inspector Suryakant Bangar of Dharavi police station said, "She was arrested and later produced before a court. As the offence is bailable, she got released on bail." She was released on a surety bond of Rs 5,000.

