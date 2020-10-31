Mumbai Crime: 2 arrested for assault, extorting money at gunpoint in Malad

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two men for trying to extort money at gunpoint. Police officials said the alleged incident took place on Wednesday evening when three accused armed with a chopper and a firearm barged into an imitation jewellery factory in Kurar Village, Malad (East).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused assaulted an employee of the factory before asking him to tell the factory owner to pay Rs 15,000 every month as protection money. Complainant Rhitik Bhushan (20), who was assaulted by the accused, told police that the accused hit him with the butt of the firearm on his chest and head after he refused to tell them the whereabouts of Ramesh Patel, the factory owner.

Bhushan is currently undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, a police officer. Following Bhushan’s statement, Kurar police arrested the accused Sanjay Pandey (32) and Ajit Singh (35) from the locality.

According to Kurar police, Pandey has 12 cases of extortion, attempt to murder and assault registered against him, while Singh has six cases registered against him. The third accused, identified as Pappu Nepali (34), has eight cases of assault and extortion registered against him at various police stations.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307 (Attempt to Murder), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (2) [Punishment for criminal intimidation], 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, 25 of the Arms act.

Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior police inspector from Kurar police station, said, "We are in search of the third accused."

