Mumbai Crime: 2 brothers held for killing 40-year-old woman neighbour

Two brothers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly strangulating their 40-year-old woman neighbour to death at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The accused, identified as Junaid Farooqui (30) and his younger sibling Yatin (25), were nabbed from Hanuman Tekadi area in Bhiwandi, they said. "One of the accused used to stalk the victim, which she did not like. There was a dispute over the issue in the family of the accused," an official said.

"On Thursday night, the brothers strangulated the woman to death with a long cloth," he said.

DCP Zone II (Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused duo.

