Mumbai Crime: 2 chain snatchers arrested after high-speed chase in Kashmira

The Kashimira police chased down two chain snatchers who were involved in seven chain snatching cases in the area. Officials said the two had been committing crimes using fake number plates which made tracing them difficult. The police had checked the number plate which was caught on CCTV cameras with the RTO only to find it was a fake number.

The local crime branch (LCB) in the area had activated their network and on Tuesday, the police received a tip-off that the same bike being seen on the highway. Officials said, a team immediately rushed to the place. When they saw the police, the two men started speeding to evade arrest. The police vehicle chased them down and had to dash the bike from behind to ensure they fall and were caught.

During questioning of the two accused they revealed that they were involved in 7 cases in Bhyander, Mira road and Kashimira police station. Police have recovered 120 grams of gold jewellery from the two, officials said adding the two had a third accomplice whom the police were searching for.

The two arrested have been identified as Suleman Khan (24) of Palghar and Mohammed Khan alias Idris Khan (24) of Naigaon. Additional superintendent of police Prashant Kadam said the LCB has been tracing the two for some time and after a tip-off, they were chased the suspects and finally caught them.

