Mumbai Crime: 2 held with Nitrazepam tablets worth Rs 33 lakh

Two people were arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch allegedly with 66,000 Nitrazepam tablets, a kind of hypnotic drug used to treat sleep disorders, worth Rs 33 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

Shahrukh Sheikh (27) and Abdullah Sheikh (29) were nabbed from Shivaji Nagar locality by the Ghatkopar unit of ANC on Saturday night following a tip-off, he said.

"These tablets can only be prescribed by a doctor and are used to treat sleep disorders and disabling anxiety, but it is being misused as a narcotic by many," he said.

The two have been charged under the NDPS Act and probe was underway to find out the supply and demand network of this racket, the official added.

