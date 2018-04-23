Mumbai Crime: 2 men promise six of houses on government land, dupe them of Rs 41 lakh

Based on the complaint filed by 35-year-old Gundisa Jaiswal, who fell prey to the fraud, the Malwani police registere a First Information Report (FIR) under several sections of the Indian Penal Code

Two agents from Malad (West)'s Malwani area were booked on charges of cheating and forgery, for having duped six people of Rs 41.25 lakh. The duo promised the victims a house on piece of government land, which they claimed to own.

Based on the complaint filed by 35-year-old Gundisa Jaiswal, who fell prey to the fraud, the Malwani police registere a First Information Report (FIR) against the duo, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Jaiswal and five other victims, paid the agents a significant sum of money between 2011 to 2017, in return for the houses which the duo had promised. The property in question, is located in Dharoli, an are in Malwani's Rathodi village.

A report in the Hindustan Times states that apart from posing as the owners of the piece of land, the accused had also forged a power of attorney document, 7/12 extract document and property card of the land. The land, in actuality, belongs to the collector's office.

