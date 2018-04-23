Mumbai Crime: Politician defrauds MGM Hospital staffers of Rs 88 lakh, booked

The police also found that Tayade had changed his residence on a regular basis during the past decade to avoid questions from the people he cheated

Two people, including a politician from the Republican Party of India, have been accused of defrauding around 29 people of Rs 88 lakhs. Most of those cheated are either nurses of staff embers of Parel's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital.

A case of cheating has been registered against the accused by the Kalachowki police. One of the accused has been identified as Ishwar Tayade, a member of the Republican Party of India (RPI), who had stood for the 2014 MLA elections. According to the complainant, Anjana Chandvalekar and other staff members, Tayade and the other accused promised them flats at cheaper rates under a government scheme.

The duo then collected Rs 3 lakh from each of the victims. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a police officer as having stated, "Tayade, on the pretext of giving a flat, took almost Rs3 lakhs from each victim as expenses and processing fees in the past few years, which amounts to a total of Rs88 lakhs. He returned a minimum sum to the victims when he was questioned by the staff that approached him."

This is not the politican's first involvement in a case of fraud. The police also found that Tayade had changed his residence on a regular basis during the past decade to avoid questions from the people he cheated.

The HT report also quotes the officer as having added, "We have registered a case and are further investigating the matter. The accused are yet to be arrested. We have recorded statements of all the victims, who are mostly staff of the MGM hospital. Tayade had promised them that he would demand a plot from the government and build a complex, specially for the staff." Based on the allegations a case has been registered under Sections 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates