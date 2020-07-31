Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old stabs brother of sister's boyfriend in Dombivli

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Thursday, Dombivli's Ram Nagar police station arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man. According to police officials, the incident took place after the victim's younger brother eloped with the accused's sister.

The 20-year-old accused, identified as Rahul Sonar, a resident of Samtanagar, was arrested for attempt to murder, reports Hindustan Times. A police officer said that the accused and his family opposed his 22-year-old sister's relationship with Karan Mahadik's younger brother Manish. However, the young couple managed to elope.

"Manish's family didn't know about this till Sonar reached their house on Tuesday. He got into an argument with the family members and stabbed Karan in a fit of rage and fled," a police official said.

